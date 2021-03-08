Number of coronavirus hospital beds to reach 1,000 by end of week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
North-East Regional Hospital. Source: Põhja-Eesti regionaalhaigla
News

At the end of this week, the number of beds available for coronavirus patients in Estonia will need to rise to 1,000 and will lead to a serious lack of staff. The increase in the number of infected people may lead to even stricter restrictions, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

Kiik said there are 4,750 active treatment hospital beds in total in Estonia and they are also being used for emergency and cancer patients. A maximum of 1,000 beds can be repurposed for coronavirus patients.

Head of the Health Board (Terviseamet) crisis department Urmas Sule said hospitals are rearranging their beds every day. He said the number of general beds for coronavirus patients is currently around 800.

"By the end of this week, the number of beds should be 877, and there will be 74 third degree intensive care beds, these general beds also include second and first degree intensive care beds," Sule said.

This makes 951 beds in total. Sule said the 1,000 bed limit is approaching and this poses a great challenge for hospitals. Medical equipment also needs to be shared among hospitals that need it the most.

"We are currently negotiating with the University of Tartu and health care colleges for them to help hospitals with students because students are a very important force. The most critical part, in this case, is personnel," Sule said.

Kiik said help is being sought from the private sector to help hospital patients.

He said if the infection rate is not lowered by the new restrictions, then more stricture measures must be introduced.

"Inevitably, we have to close those places and those activities that are not necessary - be it trade, catering, any activity of interest and sport. Despite the fact that any such decision means there will be a financial effect, problems for jobs, but there may not be another choice," Kiik said.

Kiik added closures must be accompanied by fair compensation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Family physicians: We could administer more vaccinations

14:37

Prime minister calls for additional COVID-19 restrictions

14:16

Police after monitoring mask-wearing: The view was very good

13:50

Two Finns with forged COVID test certificates caught at Port of Tallinn

13:24

Building of new Pärnu bridge may start this year

13:22

Kontaveit kicks off Dubai tournament with straight set victory

12:57

Rakvere moves elementary school pupils to distance learning

12:32

Gallery: Tallinn flower sellers busy on International Women's Day

12:30

Justice chancellor: Mask obligation must be met, even if you don't like it

12:07

Finance minister: Government will draw up supplementary budget

11:43

Risto Lillemets finishes fifth in indoor European championships heptathlon

11:16

Statistics Estonia starts negotiations for new mobility analysis

10:48

Number of coronavirus hospital beds to reach 1,000 by end of week

10:37

Health Board: 1,181 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:13

Bear cub found on roadside taken to Elistvere wildlife park

09:47

Scientific council recommends rapid testing school children

09:21

Lutsar: Estonia should consider extending period between vaccine injections

08:55

Record high sick leave recorded in January and February

08:27

Less than half of emailed vaccination invitees showed up over weekend

07.03

'Samost ja Sildam': European support distribution in need of serious debate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: