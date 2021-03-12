Real estate market remains growing despite spread of coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Apartment house. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

When the coronavirus's first wave fizzled out in spring, the real estate market saw demand exceed supply a little, then over the past couple of months, the gap has gotten even larger. This is due to the fact that there weren't as many new developments last year.

Pindi Real Estate analyst Peep Sooman said that the real estate market is currently as active as it was in 2019.

Sooman said that people are making transactions which were postponed when the coronavirus first arrived. "A parallel can be drawn with a water dam where water gathers behind the obstacle, and when it's opened, all the water comes flooding out at once. We had a similar effect in the real estate market

Sooman said that this busier period started in November and has lasted to the present. The otherwise successful real estate market is thus affected by the lack of supply.

"If we talk about the secondary market, then there won't be too many new developments, and an apartment in good condition is hard to find. The deficit is even higher in the case of new developments because, during the last emergency situation, developers slowed down a lot and several projects were postponed. Deriving from that, the number of new developments has fallen to its lowest level," he said.

Realtor Uus Maa analyst Risto Vähi agrees that the demand for real estate exceeds supply. He said that people are getting used to the crisis, and both the support measures and the arrival of vaccines are creating some hope.

"Now, people are looking forward to a time when we are coming out of the crisis and life goes on. Surely, people are afraid that inflation will be higher, and that's why it is more reasonable to invest your money somewhere. We can see the stock exchange is moving upwards and that makes real estate an area to invest your money into," Vähi explained.

Sooman said that another change has arisen from the high demand - the price used to be dictated by the buyer, but now the ball is back in the seller's hands.

Vähi emphasized that even though the real estate market is in a good state, it is not likely to stay so for a long time.

"I myself would say that it is all depending on the support mechanisms, but at the same time, if something were to happen, then it will go totally different. We have people's optimism that we'll go through the crisis together."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Real estate market remains growing despite spread of coronavirus

10:51

Health Board: 1,358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:36

Finland willing to offer coronavirus assistance to Estonia

10:09

Toomas Hendrik Ilves delivering digital democracy public video lectures

09:37

Statistics: Number of job vacancies remains under 9,000

09:02

KredEx in major procedural shake-up ahead of new €180 million loan package

08:41

Expert: Coronavirus crisis has led to excess mortality

08:18

Watch Live: Estonia to host UNSC Crimea high-level virtual meeting

11.03

French NATO personnel arrive in Estonia

11.03

Enterprise Estonia: Estonia down €1.3 billion in tourism revenue in 2020

11.03

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

11.03

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

11.03

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

11.03

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

11.03

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

11.03

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

11.03

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

11.03

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

11.03

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

11.03

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: