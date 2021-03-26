Kai Art Center residency program seeking curators and writers

Curators and writers from the Nordic and Baltic countries are being encouraged to apply for Tallinn's Kai Art Center's 2021 residency program

The residency provides the opportunity to live and work in Tallinn for two to four weeks while being immersed in the city's art scene.

The center will accept two applicants who will be joining the Kai residency 2019-2020 group, who are set to complete their residency in 2021. The 2021 residency will take place between June and December 2021.

The residency scheme aims to support innovative practices, develop global networks, and engage the local art community in Tallinn.

Residents will be invited to take full advantage of all activities taking place at Kai Art Center, including exhibition tours, talks, screenings, and seminars and are expected to present one public program to introduce their work and research to local audiences.

Applicants should have a professional practice of at least five years. Applications are open to those residing in the Nordic states (Denmark, Finland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Åland) or the Baltic states (Latvia, Lithuania), but it is not necessary for the applicants to have Nordic or Baltic nationality.

For more information visit the center's website.

Editor: Helen Wright

