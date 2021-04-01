NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft during 'unusual level of activity'

News
Italian airforce escorting Russian aircraft. Source: Itaali õhuvägi
News

NATO fighter jets were scrambled 10 times on Monday (March 29) to shadow Russian bombers and fighters during an unusual peak of flights over the North Atlantic, North Sea, Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

In all, NATO aircraft intercepted different groups of Russian military aircraft near Alliance airspace in less than six hours.  

In the High North, Norwegian F-16s scrambled after radars spotted two groups of Russian military aircraft flying near Norway's coast. The Norwegian jets intercepted two Tu-95 Bear bombers, which continued to fly south over the North Sea prompting the United Kingdom and Belgium to scramble Typhoon and F-16 fighters, respectively. Later in the day, the Norwegian F-16s intercepted two Tu-160 Blackjack bombers over international waters.

NATO radars also detected three Russian military aircraft near Allied airspace over the Black Sea. Turkish, Romanian and Bulgarian fighter aircraft took to the skies to track the Russian aircraft until they had left the area. 

Italian fighter aircraft intercepted a Russian Il 38 maritime patrol aircraft which was escorted by fighter jets over the Baltic Sea flying into and out of Kaliningrad.

Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners.

The Russian aircraft intercepted on Monday never entered Alliance airspace, and the interceptions were conducted in a safe and routine manner, a statement from NATO said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

