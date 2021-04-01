Media union wants priority vaccination for journalists

Association of Media Enterprises (EML) wants to add journalists to the list of frontline employees for priority vaccination similar to other European Union member states.

"We are applying for priority vaccination for 200 people, which is about a fifth of the total number of journalists, those journalists that need to be in close contact with people for work, photographers, reporters, television operators," member of the EML's board Merle Viirmaa-Treifeldt said.

She said the majority of journalists can do their job in an office or at home using the phone or video but one-fifth of journalists have to go to the scene, interview people on the street, attend physical press conferences, conduct physical interviews and reportage.

"Their work is important to the public to bring information to people," she said.

Viirmaa-Treifeldt said that according to News Media Europe, which unites European media companies, journalists are considered frontline employees in many European countries. For example Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway.

EML sent an appeal to the State Chancellery, the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Health Board.

