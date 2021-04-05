Former member of Isamaa Party to join Eesti 200

Entrepreneur Joakim Helenius has left the Isamaa Party and its member association Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) and will join Eesti 200, the party announced.

"Helenius will start developing the party's economic-political program with the party members and as a spokesperson, his task will be explaining important economic political reforms," Eesti 200 said in a statement.

Explaining his decision to leave Isamaa, Helenius said: "Isamaa and Parempoolsed are full of good people and I wish them luck. My progressive mindset better suits Eesti 200, which is the reason why I have made my decision."

Helenius said that both Estonia and the world, right-wing forces have become stronger arguing that liberal democracy and open society are not working anymore and we should go back in time to a closed society.

"Left-wing forces are arguing that society needs political correctness which they are offering, which means people will be stripped from their right to say what's on their mind. The absence of sensible political dialogue divides society. If this continues, our democracy is in danger just like in Hungary or Poland and it is necessary to stand against such developments," Helenius said.

"Eesti 200 is a progressive party, which also sees the need to fulfill essential reforms. The clear vision of the party and the wish to make it a reality is the best medicine against the extremists of society," he said.

Helenius became a member of Isamaa at the end of August.

--

