Indrek Tibar to become Estonia's judicial attache in USA

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Swedbank. Source: ERR
News

The current head of Swedbank's financial crime prevention unit Indrek Tibar will become judicial attache to the United States and will represent Estonia's interests in money laundering investigations.

The position was created after the Estonian government terminated the contract with Freeh Sporkin Sullivan LLP law firm to represent Estonia's interests in money laundering cases in the U.S.

The Ministry of Finance said in February that one of the judicial attache's most important tasks will be "to represent and defend the interests of the Estonian state in large money laundering investigations, to also participate in the future distribution of fines, when possible".

Tibar said his new position will also have a broader scope. "There are international criminal proceedings in many other areas as well. The aim is to support these proceedings and to make them a little simpler and faster through so-called official personal contacts."

He said the posting of law enforcement officials to other countries is quite common and added U.S. representatives have been in Estonia for some time.

"Of course, the primary goal is to represent Estonia's interests with the American authorities, but I also hope for some wider area of ​​cooperation. It is believed that Estonia also has something to offer," he said.

Tibar heads the financial crime prevention unit at Swedbank. Previously he worked at the PPA, Hansabank and has international experience after a stint at the EU Police Mission in areas of the Palestinian Authority. His new role starts on April 15. 

It is alleged that possible money laundering cases related to Swedbank took place at the end of 2000s and the beginning of the past decade.

Tibar said that at that time, he was more involved in developing the company's anti-money laundering framework and supporting some subsidiaries. "So, I rather supported other units and did not operate in this field in Estonia," he said.

He also said that according to the years that have been mentioned in the media, the severity of possible money laundering took place at a time when he was not working at the bank.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

17:04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

16:35

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

15:55

Health Board: Coronavirus infection rate falls below 0.8

15:33

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

15:03

EKRE Chairman: Sending Tibar to US is in interest of money launderers

14:52

Wastewater study: Pandemic has not reduced drug use in Estonia

14:25

Global Estonian Report: April 7-14

13:49

Kallas to introduce plan to mitigate effects of coronavirus

13:21

RIA yearbook: Cyber criminals took advantage of COVID-19 fears

12:53

Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

12:25

Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

11:51

Baltika sells Monton trademarks

11:28

Gallery: Recently restored rare tractor started up in Jõgeva County

11:01

Eesti 200 board member: There is no political leader in current situation

10:50

Small number of people catch coronavirus after vaccination

10:46

Health Board: 984 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Court dismisses doping suspicions against Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi Updated

10:19

Tallinn mayor critical of focusing on narrow vaccination target group

09:52

Ratings: Reform continues steady hold over party support rankings

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: