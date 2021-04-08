Tallinn street to close for two weeks to help frogs migrate

A street in Tallinn's Haabersti district will temporarily close for two weeks to allow thousands of frogs to safely migrate to their spring breeding grounds.

The restriction applies on Astangu tänav between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and more strictly between section Kotermaa tänav 1 to Astangu tänav 19/3 sections. It does not apply to public transport.

Deputy Mayor of Haabersti Oleg Siljanov said the partial closure of the street is necessary to prevent the mass death of frogs.

"The section of Astangu tänav is one of the largest amphibian migration corridors in Estonia, through which thousands of frogs pass in a short time every spring. The purpose of the restriction is to ensure a safe migration route for protected amphibians from wintering places to breeding ponds along Astangu tänav," he said.

In previous years, volunteers have helped the frogs migrate but this is not possible this year due to coronavirus.

Siljanov said he hoped the residents of Astangu will understand the necessity of the traffic restriction and follow the diversion.



