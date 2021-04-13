Tallinn launches newsletter for English-speakers

Tallinn Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A newsletter about Tallinn has been launched for English-speaking residents of the capital by the City Center (Kesklinn) Government and the city's communication service.

The newsletter launched this month and features the most important news for expats living in Tallinn. It already has 150 subscribers.

Until now, the English-language newsletter was published by the City Center Government about news in the district but this has now been expanded to include news from across the whole city.

You can subscribe to Tallinn's English-language newsletter "Tallinn in Brief" here.

Editor: Helen Wright

