Tallinn struggling to stop homeless 'paperman' polluting fountains

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The City of Tallinn is struggling to cope with people polluting fountains and a homeless person who repeatedly clogs the capital's fountains with paper.

Markko Maasik, the head of the technical department at Kardiorg Park, told ERR: "There are people who wash in the fountains and even use them as a public toilet."

He said there is a long-running problem with one particular person, known as the "paperman" (paberimees), who throws large amounts of paper into fountains after washing which causes blockages.

"We have discussed this issue with the Police and Border Guard Board as well as with Mupu, but we cannot stop him with legal methods," said Maasik.

He said the man is very active and travels between Politseiaia park, the fountain on Kivisilla tänav, Kanuti aed and the Georg Ots Music School, often carrying several kilos of paper.

"While the situation with the fountains in Tallinn has generally improved, we are at the limit of what we can do with the "paperman"," Maasik said.

He said as the water is treated to stop algae growing, it is not safe for drinking or washing and he also advised parents to keep this in mind when allowing children to play in the fountains.

Ain Valdmann, head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board, told ERR she would speak to Mupu about the issue again. "If anyone uses the fountains in this way, Mupo or Kadriorg Park will be notified," she said.

Valdmann said the city hopes to open most of the fountains, which are shut off during winter, on May 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

Estonian government endorses €4 million aid for bus companies

15:52

Mart Laar: We need to forget about Russia for a little while

15:14

Tallinn struggling to stop homeless 'paperman' polluting fountains

14:53

No preferential vaccination of essential workers in May

14:40

Chair of Isamaa on best practice document

14:19

Theaters and cinemas unhappy with government straying from crisis exit plan

13:56

Europe's coronavirus passport to be ready in June

13:20

Jüri Luik: Putin afraid to repeat Gorbachev's path

12:55

EKRE introduces 700 amendment proposals to block EU recovery fund

12:52

Singer Lea Dali Lion dies

12:24

NATO jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

11:47

Gallery: F-15E Strike Eagles over Estonia

11:12

Epp Mäe reaches European championships finals

10:44

Survey: Pollsters split on most popular presidential candidate

10:35

Health Board: 436 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:20

Fischer: Scientific council would have sent more children back to school

10:09

Teachers, police officers and cultural workers salaries to rise in 2022

09:41

Tänak opens WRC Croatia Rally with fourth-place shakedown finish

09:17

AstraZeneca, Moderna continue to reduce vaccine deliveries to Estonia

08:49

President: Afghanistan must not slip off international radar

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: