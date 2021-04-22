Tallinn struggling to stop homeless 'paperman' polluting fountains

The City of Tallinn is struggling to cope with people polluting fountains and a homeless person who repeatedly clogs the capital's fountains with paper.

Markko Maasik, the head of the technical department at Kardiorg Park, told ERR: "There are people who wash in the fountains and even use them as a public toilet."

He said there is a long-running problem with one particular person, known as the "paperman" (paberimees), who throws large amounts of paper into fountains after washing which causes blockages.

"We have discussed this issue with the Police and Border Guard Board as well as with Mupu, but we cannot stop him with legal methods," said Maasik.

He said the man is very active and travels between Politseiaia park, the fountain on Kivisilla tänav, Kanuti aed and the Georg Ots Music School, often carrying several kilos of paper.

"While the situation with the fountains in Tallinn has generally improved, we are at the limit of what we can do with the "paperman"," Maasik said.

He said as the water is treated to stop algae growing, it is not safe for drinking or washing and he also advised parents to keep this in mind when allowing children to play in the fountains.

Ain Valdmann, head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board, told ERR she would speak to Mupu about the issue again. "If anyone uses the fountains in this way, Mupo or Kadriorg Park will be notified," she said.

Valdmann said the city hopes to open most of the fountains, which are shut off during winter, on May 1.

