Teachers' minimum salary to rise in 2022

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Primary school classroom in Estonia. Source: Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix
News

Teachers' minimum salary level will be rise by 3 percent next year according to the state budget strategy, totaling €1,354.

The increase will cost the government €12 million and €400 million in total will be spent on teachers' salaries in 2022. The projected average salary for teachers will be approximately €1,586.

Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform) is looking for ways to further increase teachers' salaries.

"Estonia invests 6 percent of its GDP in education, of which we are in the top three in Europe. At the same time, the salaries of our teachers are among the lowest in the European Union. Which shows that there is clearly too little money spent on education to value our highly qualified teachers," she said.  

Reemo Voltri, chairman of the Board of the Estonian Educational Personnel Union, said teachers' salary negotiations will continue in the autumn. He hopes salaries will continue to rise and stay on par with the average salary of specialists with higher education.

The government will approve the state budget strategy for 2022-2025 next week. It has already been announced that salaries will rise for police officers and cultural workers.

The government is planning to fund pay rises by cutting ministry operating costs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:32

Teachers' minimum salary to rise in 2022

08:25

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: April 26 - May 2

23.04

Baltics to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czech Republic Updated

23.04

Study: Coronavirus in wastewater continues to decrease

23.04

Riigikogu committee supports progress on EU digital COVID-19 certificate

23.04

Wrestler Epp Mäe returns to Estonia as European champion

23.04

Minister: KredEx and Enterprise Estonia likely to be merged

23.04

Jüri Luik: Russia-West relations like a dialogue between a deaf and a mute

23.04

Riigikogu speaker: Give thanks to EDF past and present on Veterans' Day

23.04

Over 1,200 day one sick pay applications filed with Tallinn authorities

23.04

Anti-corruption committee plan voted out of Tallinn city council by Center

23.04

EKA chief: Provincial towns need culturally valuable buildings too

23.04

Economic affairs minister: Tallinn-Helsinki can only be state project

23.04

Health Insurance Fund extends vaccination contracts with private sector

23.04

Foreigners living in Estonia can get vaccinated against covid for free

23.04

Kaia Kanepi out of WTA Istanbul tournament in round of 16

23.04

Tallinn Ballet and Music School principal: Most employees will continue

23.04

Jupiter's first year: Which shows and movies have been most popular?

23.04

University employees still awaiting coronavirus vaccination

23.04

Photo, video competition launches to mark June deportations anniversary

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: