Defense minister: JEF strengthens both Baltic and European security

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet, in front of the defense ministry building in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

The United Kingdom-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a large-scale naval initiative involving most maritime northern European countries, plays a key role in guaranteeing the security of the Baltic and the wider European sphere, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says.

Laamet said Thursday that: "The JEF has an important role to play in strengthening security in the Baltic Sea region and Europe in general."

The defense minister was taking part in a remote-linked meeting with his U.K. opposite number Ben Wallace.

"The first role for the JEF in any crisis situation is the operational transplantation of the forces and deterrence. This requires practicing smooth co-operation between participating countries, which we can also do this autumn at the Joint Protector training exercise," Laanet went on, according to a ministry press release.

Laanet and Wallace both noted the efficacy of the JEF joint naval operation Expone, which ran through March across the Baltic Sea, and talked about the need for similar operations in the future.

The ministers also discussed Ukraine and the military buildup on Russia's side of the border between the two countries, while Ben Wallace presented the Post-Brexit Integrated Review.

The JEF is U.K.-led and is joined by allies including Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands, in addition to Estonia.

The coalition's focal points include the North Atlantic as well as the Baltic, with the U.K.'s Royal Navy and other armed forces providing the necessary command and force elements, which the member states will supplement with their own capabilities.

 The next JEF defense ministers' meeting is scheduled for June, in Helsinki.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:16

Despite restrictions, turnover grew in retail trade enterprises

09:41

Restrictions on cross-border commuting to Latvia to be eased from Monday

09:18

Vaccination for 50-59 age group opens on May 3

08:53

Gallery: National handball team Europe chances slim after Austria loss

08:28

Defense minister: JEF strengthens both Baltic and European security

29.04

Watch live: National handball team to host Austria in Euro qualification

29.04

Estonia to seek €280 million from European Commission for Tallinn Hospital

29.04

Government approves order allowing contact learning for grades 9 and 12

29.04

Lithuanian PM doubts need for Baltic 'travel bubble'

29.04

Isamaa leadership: Rahva Tahe episode is harming us ahead of elections

29.04

New health center in Kopli to be completed by end of year

29.04

Health Board expecting rise in coronavirus cases after school holidays

29.04

Estonia to abolish tax exemption for home loan interests

29.04

Estonian airlines competed for scheduled routes left open by Finnair

29.04

Riigikogu continues to distance work

29.04

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy Updated

29.04

Several hospitals open vaccination to the over 50s

29.04

Scientific council recommends kindergarten children stay at home

29.04

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

29.04

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: