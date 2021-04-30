Analysis: People moved in direction of Latvia, Hiiumaa during school break

Holger Haljand, head of corporate customers at Telia Estonia, said that during April 19-25, people's mobility decreased by as much as 20 percent compared to the previous week. At the same time, certain areas clearly emerged where people were much more actively travelling to.

"First of all, what stands out is that the people of Tallinn visited Ida-Viru County quite a lot, where the most popular destinations were the Vasknarva and Alajõe regions, that is the area on the northern shore of Lake Peipsi. Compared to the previous week, Hiiumaa also received quite a lot of visits. In addition, it emerged that the people of Tartu actively visited Valga and the people around Võru travelled more actively to the Orava and Piusa areas," Haljand said.

In Estonia as a whole, mobility during the school holidays week was more modest than usual, and this was especially noticeable between larger cities and the neighboring municipalities. It was also seen that less time was spent in the cities than a week earlier.

Telia's mobility analysis uses the Telia Crowd Insights platform, which allows the analysis of general grouped movement patterns, as well as changes in movement habits, based on anonymous aggregate data from the mobile network. The location or movement patterns of any particular person are neither visible nor identifiable, as only anonymized and grouped aggregate data have been used and the compliance of the solution with the requirements of the personal data protection laws has been ensured.

