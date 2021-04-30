Analysis: People moved in direction of Latvia, Hiiumaa during school break

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka. Source: ERR
News

During the recent school holidays week, people's mobility increased significantly in the direction of Hiiumaa, Ida-Viru County and the Estonian-Latvian border area, a recently published Telia mobility analysis shows.

Holger Haljand, head of corporate customers at Telia Estonia, said that during April 19-25, people's mobility decreased by as much as 20 percent compared to the previous week. At the same time, certain areas clearly emerged where people were much more actively travelling to.

"First of all, what stands out is that the people of Tallinn visited Ida-Viru County quite a lot, where the most popular destinations were the Vasknarva and Alajõe regions, that is the area on the northern shore of Lake Peipsi. Compared to the previous week, Hiiumaa also received quite a lot of visits. In addition, it emerged that the people of Tartu actively visited Valga and the people around Võru travelled more actively to the Orava and Piusa areas," Haljand said.

In Estonia as a whole, mobility during the school holidays week was more modest than usual, and this was especially noticeable between larger cities and the neighboring municipalities. It was also seen that less time was spent in the cities than a week earlier.

Telia's mobility analysis uses the Telia Crowd Insights platform, which allows the analysis of general grouped movement patterns, as well as changes in movement habits, based on anonymous aggregate data from the mobile network. The location or movement patterns of any particular person are neither visible nor identifiable, as only anonymized and grouped aggregate data have been used and the compliance of the solution with the requirements of the personal data protection laws has been ensured.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:23

European Investment Bank grants Estonia €120-million COVID-19 top-up loan

17:12

Daily: 'Indian' coronavirus strain identified in Estonian lab last week

16:55

Restaurant owners not optimistic about Monday's reopening

16:13

Analysis: People moved in direction of Latvia, Hiiumaa during school break

15:42

Nationality, mother tongue and immigration questions added to census

15:11

QR code digital coronavirus vaccine certificate system launches

14:46

Denmark prosecutor drops all former Danske CEO money laundering charges

14:36

Deputy mayor suspected of taking prohibited donation

14:04

Civil servant salaries increased more than average in 2020

13:40

National Library renovation to start in 2022

13:25

May 9 Victory Day event in Tallinn to go ahead

12:52

Plans floated for new concert hall at Tallinn's Skoone Bastion

12:10

Prime minister visiting Ida-Viru County on Friday

11:41

Finance minister: By making cuts, we reduce pressure for tax hikes

11:11

Gallery: Two-week international exercise clears up 127 maritime explosives

10:47

Health Board: 362 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:44

1+1 Ida-Viru County pairs vaccination hindered by lack of vaccines

10:16

Despite restrictions, turnover grew in retail trade enterprises

09:41

Restrictions on cross-border commuting to Latvia to be eased from Monday

09:18

Vaccination for 50-59 age group opens on May 3

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: