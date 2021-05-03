Gallery: 10 'self-cleaning' ambulances arrive in Estonia

Ten new "self-cleaning" ambulances costing €1.3 million have arrived in Estonia and will be used around the country.

The vehicles will be used by Karell Ambulance service (Karell Kiirabi) and six will sent to Ida-Viru County, three to Lääne-Viru County and one will be used by the Harju County ambulance brigade.

The ambulance's special feature is the integrated disinfection system, Õnne Bartoševitš, a member of the board of Karell Ambulance, told ERR.

"The device destroys all bacteria and viruses on the work surfaces. The device allows you to clean the vehicle in 10 minutes, but if we do it by hand, it takes an average of 30 minutes," she said.

