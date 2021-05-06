Government approves extending restrictions until mid-May

The government on Thursday approved a proposal to extend valid coronavirus-related restrictions from May 9 until May 16.

"In addition, it is difficult at present to predict the impact of the changes that entered into force on May 3 on infection indicators. Further changes to the restrictions can only be made if, two weeks after the restrictions were eased, the infection multiplier remains steadily below one and infection continues to be on a downward trend. Therefore, no new relaxations of the restrictions and measures are possible at the moment," government spokespeople said.

On the government's traffic light scheme, Estonia is currently in the orange zone which means the risk level is high.

There are currently restrictions on indoor and outdoor sports, youth work, hobby activities and hobby education, refresher training and continuing education. On Monday, restrictions were eased on restaurants, schools and shops.

Earlier this week it was reported the infection rate - R - has risen to 0.9 and maybe even 0.95. If the rate rises about 1 then the infection rate will start to grow again.

The number of new cases dropped by 9 percent last week, much less than the 20 percent it had dropped in previous weeks.

The number of new cases reported each week is shown below.

