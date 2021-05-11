Estonia urgently requesting additional AstraZeneca doses

Mass vacination. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia is requesting vaccines from manufacturer AstraZeneca under an accelerated procedure to avoid disrupting the vaccination schedule.

Health and Labor Minister Tanel Kiik (Center) said Estonia has enough AstraZeneca doses for the coming weeks but wants to avoid a future shortage.

"We have applied for AstraZeneca vaccines on an expedited basis to receive our own previously requested quantity so that in the event of all these delivery schedules, concerns and legal disputes, so there is not a time when we cannot offer a person a second dose of a suitable vaccine who has already started the process," Kiik on Monday.

AstraZeneca deliveries have repeatedly been smaller than promised, sometimes with reductions of up to 90 percent.

Editor: Helen Wright

