Health Board: Infection rate is close to 1 in most regions

The infection rate R is still at 0.9 in Harju County but in some regions it has risen to almost 1, Deputy Director General of the Estonian Health Board Mari-Anne Harma said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Härma said that the epidemiological situation in Estonia is has stabilized and if the same rate continues during the following weeks then the pressure on hospitals will ease.

She said it is important that vaccination coverage is growing continuously.

Last week two strains from India and five from South Africa were detected in Estonia. The Indian strain of coronavirus was brought in whole the South African strain was spread locally.

"In the case of the Indian strain, the neutralizing activity of the antibodies is slightly lower / --- /, but not to the same extent as we have seen in the case of the South African strain," Härma said, adding the Indian strain is still responding to the vaccine.

Härma encouraged people to download the app Hoia, adding it is being continuously updated and is useful now that people's number of close contacts is increasing again.

