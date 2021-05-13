Kantar Emor: Trust in media has increased

Whereas last summer, Estonians' trust in the print media and radio was 62 and 50 percent respectively, then as of now, it has increased to 77 and 68 percent, a survey by Kantar Emor reported.

Radio is the media channel with the highest trust level. Television is considered as reliable a source as print media, whose trustworthiness has increased by 7 percent. A little over half of Estonians say they trust news on the Internet.

Trust in other institutions has increased as well. Faith in the police remains high - 89 percent (compared with 82 percent in 2019). Estonian health care and health care employees are highly trusted as well (at 87 percent), the survey says.

Trust in the EU has risen from 54 percent in 2019 to 64 percent.

The Estonian government is trusted by 53 percent, which also a 10 percent rise compared with 2019.

Seventy-eight percent of respondents say they are satisfied with their lives, a level 5 percent lower than last year. The satisfaction rate is higher than in Latvia (69) and Lithuania (71).

Optimism over the near future has risen to 38 percent, compared the figure of one-third last year.

Estimates of household's economic well-being have remained stable at a fairly similar level in recent years. This spring and winter, 78 percent of the population assessed the economic coping of their household as being good. In the next 12 months, 29 percent of Estonians see the economic situation of their household improving, while 59 percent think it will remain at the same level.

The survey was conducted in 39 countries, including all 27 EU member states. In total, 1,054 people were questioned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!