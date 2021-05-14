Museum visits fell by more than half in 2020

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The new permanent exhibition at Tallinn's Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret tower. Source: Hendrik Osula
News

The number of visits to museums in Estonia was a little over 1.7 million last year which is more than half the number in 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Kaire Raasik, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the number of museum sites is the biggest in Harju and Tartu counties, as the museums in the two counties combined have exactly one hundred museum sites.

"The museums in Harju county had an attendance over 700,000, while the museums in Tartu county had slightly over 375,000 visits last year. This means that the remaining nearly 640,000 visits were distributed between all other counties," said Raasik. 

Museum attendance in Estonia, 2010-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Raasik explained that the fall in museum attendance was mainly caused by travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic that started last year. Museums were especially severely affected by the sudden drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia.

"Compared to 2019, foreign tourists made four times fewer visits to museums. In 2019, every third museum visit was made by a foreign tourist, while last year only every fifth visit was made by a foreign tourist," she said.

Museum attendance per 1,000 inhabitants was a little over 1,300, with the highest attendance registered in Lääne (3,392) and Saare (2,853) counties and the lowest attendance in Rapla (221) and Viljandi counties (291).

Last year there were 175 museums in Estonia and 227 museum sites. 

The most common types of museums in Estonia were place museums (86) focusing on a particular place or area, thematic museums (61) focusing on a specific theme, and archaeology and history museums (44). Museums had 1,517 employees; there were 1,397 jobs in full-time equivalents.

In 2020, there were 981 exhibitions in museums, which is 258 less than the year before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:08

Ratas: All expenses were work-related

12:49

Pärnu County sea eagle chicks die, cause as yet unknown

12:12

Tallinn Day celebrated for the 20th time on Saturday

11:43

Survey: Public expect rising prices as COVID-19 crisis lifts

11:22

Fischer: Data shows there are benefits to coronavirus vaccination

10:55

Health Board: 279 new coronavirus cases

10:52

Museum visits fell by more than half in 2020

10:25

Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

09:57

Man drowns after Pärnu County river boat capsizes

09:26

AK: Parties' local elections campaigning starts next month

08:52

Toidupank founder: By reducing food waste we can reduce climate change

08:29

AK: 14,000 vaccines booked online on first day open to over 40s

13.05

Reopening brings both joy and extra work to theaters

13.05

Ratas: No misuse of public purse took place on summer 2019 Saaremaa jaunt

13.05

Kadrina, Kose, Türi and Loksa centers will be renovated

13.05

Administration, health ministers: Ratas' expenses complaints are unfair

13.05

Gallery: Uku Suviste steps on stage in Rotterdam once again

13.05

Second pillar withdrawals slow greatly, third pillar applications rocket

13.05

Touring theater project 'Through the City: Karlova' to premiere in Tartu

13.05

Bolt launches e-scooter service in Rakvere, Viljandi, several other towns

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: