Global Estonian Report: May 19- May 26

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavours and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network to host Virtual Days online event

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik or ÜENV) is inviting all active Estonian youth aged 14-30 to participate at the Virtual Days 2021 event.

The Virtual Days will take place via Zoom in approximately 2.5-hour sessions on two consecutive Saturdays, June 5 and 12. The main topics this year are moving and returning to Estonia and Estonian language learning in the world.

During the virtual days, you can meet young Estonians around the world, discuss being Estonian across borders and contribute to discussions that are important in the future.

Last year's Virtual days event attracted 125 global Estonian youth from 28 different countries.

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network was established in October 2019 with the aim of representing the rights and interests of Estonian young people living abroad and to support and enable the maintenance of young people's ties with the Estonian state.

The Language Friends Program brought together almost a thousand people

From February to May 2021, 504 Estonian language learners were able to practice Estonian (mostly online) with the help of 448 volunteer mentors within the framework of the Language Friends program initiated by the Integration Foundation. The aim of the program is to offer Estonian language learners additional opportunities to practice the Estonian language and to encourage them to use the language on a daily basis.

Most of the mentors were from Estonia, but Estonians from many other countries around the world also joined the project including: The U.K., the U.S., France, Sri Lanka, Finland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iceland, Serbia, etc.

Estonia Explained part four: A Thousand Years of Multi-culti

In a new bi-weekly short podcast series entitled 'Estonia Explained', historian and ERR journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro fuses cultural insight with recent research results, to create an insider's view into topics that might seem bewildering to people who are not from this neck of the woods.

Part four: It can be argued that Estonian history is nothing more than a long series of migrations and that has shaped the way Estonians see their past.

Upcoming Online Events

Eurovision Song Contest, Semi-final 2 ( May 20, ETV)

In the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, Uku Suviste, representing Estonia, will also take part in the competition with the song The Lucky One".

Watch this video from the Estonian Embassy in The Hague, as Estonians in Holland send greetings and wish Uku Suviste good luck in the competition, which is being held in Rotterdam.

Lecture series of Estonian Folk Costumes (starting May 23, online))

The Estonian Cultural Society of Chicago in cooperation with NGO Rahvarõivas is organizing a series of lectures on the history and craftsmanship of traditional Estonian folk costumes (rahvarõivad).

The lectures will be in Estonian, however the teachers will be using helpful visual aids as well as English terminology in order to accommodate all levels of language learners.

Webinar Series: Looking for a Job in Estonia (May 24, online)

This webinar will give you an overview of today's situation in the Estonian job market, followed by tips and recommendations on how and where to look for jobs.

The webinar is hosted by the International House of Estonia (IHE). IHE provides a wide range of essential information, consultations and state services for international newcomers.

All you need to know about starting your company in Estonia with e-Residency (May 25, online)

This webinar will explain how to transform your business idea into a reality by opening a company in Estonia with e-Residency. E-Residency enables digital entrepreneurs to start and manage an EU-based company online.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2021 (June 5, online)

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2021 (June 12, online)

