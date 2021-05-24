Andrus Kivirähk's 'Kaka and Spring' to premiere later this year

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
"Kaka and Spring"
News

The makers of "Sipsik", a beloved children's character, have taken on a new challenge - Andrus Kivirähk's children's stories, which have become known through the collections "Kaka (poop) and Spring", "Carnival and Potato Salad" and "A Ghost and Facebook".

The first short animation "Kaka and Spring" will reach cinemas together with the cinema version of Andrus Kivirähk's second film "Estonian Funeral" later this year.

"Kaka and Spring" tells the story of friendship and love, and its birth and death. Often love dies, often people die for and with love. But for life to work, love is always needed!

The main character Kaka is born on a wonderful spring day "thanks" to a stray dog. He becomes friends with Sparrow, who teaches him the wisdom of life. In his newly built house, Kaka watches Sparrow and his family living their life through autumn and winter, and Kaka develops the feeling of wanting somebody next to him. When spring comes, Kaka discovers a beautiful Dandelion next to his house, whom he immediately asks to be his wife. The dandelion is not against the marriage, and quickly, the two organize a wonderful wedding.

The seemingly simple and clear story hides many different messages, from nature conservation to tolerance to the looks and feelings of different characters.

The director of "Kaka and Spring" and "Estonian Funeral" is Rene Vilbre and the producer Kristel Tõldsepp. Mait Malmsten voices Kaka.

The short film, which will premiere on June 4, is the pilot part of a five-film film cassette that will reach cinemas in the autumn of 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Planned teacher salary increase will cost state nearly €300 million

18:31

State unable to find €90,000 in aid for Estonian Red Cross

18:09

Health Board sends vaccinated teachers to self-isolation as close contacts

17:43

Andrus Kivirähk's 'Kaka and Spring' to premiere later this year

17:16

Opening of Mustamäe state high school to be delayed by one year

17:09

Kaljulaid: EU citizens can no longer consider Belarus a safe space Updated

16:48

82 vaccine side effects reported after vaccination last week

16:22

31 scooter accidents registered so far this year, 32 injured

15:59

Andrei Korobeinik submitted as Center's candidate for Pärnu mayor

15:36

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Nicole from Singapore

15:13

Over 30,000 people registered for vaccinations over weekend

14:49

Former minister to leave casino business

14:21

Popularity of disc golf has caused a shortage of courses

13:54

Government's austerity demands causing confusion and frustration

13:37

Liimets: No decision made on Estonia's future 17+1 participation

13:27

Video: Eurovision winning track in Estonian sign language

13:09

Statistics: Estonians have started to consume more domestic meat

12:44

Estonia to summon Belarusian ambassador due to plane incident

12:35

airBaltic bypassing Belarusian airspace

12:18

Foresight Center: Estonian car use doubled over past 20 years

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: