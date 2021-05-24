Andrus Kivirähk's 'Kaka and Spring' to premiere later this year

The makers of "Sipsik", a beloved children's character, have taken on a new challenge - Andrus Kivirähk's children's stories, which have become known through the collections "Kaka (poop) and Spring", "Carnival and Potato Salad" and "A Ghost and Facebook".

The first short animation "Kaka and Spring" will reach cinemas together with the cinema version of Andrus Kivirähk's second film "Estonian Funeral" later this year.

"Kaka and Spring" tells the story of friendship and love, and its birth and death. Often love dies, often people die for and with love. But for life to work, love is always needed!

The main character Kaka is born on a wonderful spring day "thanks" to a stray dog. He becomes friends with Sparrow, who teaches him the wisdom of life. In his newly built house, Kaka watches Sparrow and his family living their life through autumn and winter, and Kaka develops the feeling of wanting somebody next to him. When spring comes, Kaka discovers a beautiful Dandelion next to his house, whom he immediately asks to be his wife. The dandelion is not against the marriage, and quickly, the two organize a wonderful wedding.

The seemingly simple and clear story hides many different messages, from nature conservation to tolerance to the looks and feelings of different characters.

The director of "Kaka and Spring" and "Estonian Funeral" is Rene Vilbre and the producer Kristel Tõldsepp. Mait Malmsten voices Kaka.

The short film, which will premiere on June 4, is the pilot part of a five-film film cassette that will reach cinemas in the autumn of 2022.

