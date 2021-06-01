Free Estonian language summer course registration opens on June 3

Registration for free Estonian language summer courses run by the Integration Foundation will open on June 3.

There will be 176 spaces and courses will take place in Tallinn, Kohtla Järve's Ahtme District, Jõhvi, and Narva at A1, A2, B1 and B2 level.

Registration takes place on www.integratsioon.ee and those who sign up must be over 18 years old. An ID card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID is needed to register.

"This year we will hold Estonian summer language courses for the first time. Over the last year, due to exceptional circumstances, we were only able to organize online language learning. Now we can provide contact training in a free summertime atmosphere to all those who have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time," said Jana Tondi, head of Language Learning at the Integration Foundation.

The Estonian language communication course lasts for 120 academic hours, as other courses of the Integration Foundation, but is completed more intensively - within 3 months.

Up to a tenth of the study volume is made up of study visits in a language environment. Various groups will visit the National Library, Narva Castle, museums, summer events, cinema, etc., and participate in excursions and workshops.

Register for the free courses on the website of the Integration Foundation www.integratsioon.ee. The timetable and course registration rules can be found there as well.

The next registration for the Integration Foundation's free Estonian language courses will open on August 25.

The Estonian language courses provided by the Integration Foundation are financed by the Ministry of Culture.

