Health Board: 131 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The vaccination center at Mustamäe's Kaja Culture Center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

131 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. There were six deaths.

In total, 4,386 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 3 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 163.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 176.2 yesterday.

Fifty-eight cases were recorded in Harju County and 34 of those were in Tallinn.

Thirty-two cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, nine in Pärnu County, six in Tartu County, five in Valga County, four each in Rapla and Võru counties, three in Viljandi County, two in Saare County and one each in Hiiu, Järva and Põlva counties. There were five cases with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Jõgeva, Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties.

Ten new cases were open in hospitals in the past day and 122 patients are receiving treatment. The average age of a patient is 66.

There were six deaths taking the the total number to 1,258.

Yesterday, 3,715 doses of vaccine were administered. 473,003 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

East Tallinn Central Hospital resumes all scheduled treatments

16:18

Russian team inspecting Estonian military terrain under OCSE agreement

15:48

Court quashes former government adviser prohibition on movement

15:43

Tõnis Saarts: Unlikely tax debate and the burden of path dependence

15:11

Bill aligning prosecutor data collection with EU law passes first reading

14:50

Government lifts cap for public events if covid safety rules are followed

14:41

Hollywood star wants photos of Estonia

14:34

Mask requirement ends on Wednesday Updated

14:14

Child welfare union criticizes government's hobby education funding cuts

13:41

President to hand out state decorations on Friday

13:12

Spring Storm gives Defense League first taste of artillery

12:44

Weekly: Brown bear caught on camera marking territory

12:11

EU launches digital green certificate Tuesday

11:45

Lutsar: Wearing masks in school should be recommended

11:18

Jüri Ratas says no intention of running for president

11:18

Isamaa MP fined undisclosed sum for ignoring COVID-19 requirements

10:52

Tallink hopes to resume Tallinn-Stockholm connection in mid-July

10:45

Health Board: 131 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:24

€12.9 million draft supplementary budget submitted to Tartu City Council

09:53

Free Estonian language summer course registration opens on June 3

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: