Health Board: 131 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

131 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. There were six deaths.

In total, 4,386 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 3 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 163.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 176.2 yesterday.

Fifty-eight cases were recorded in Harju County and 34 of those were in Tallinn.

Thirty-two cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, nine in Pärnu County, six in Tartu County, five in Valga County, four each in Rapla and Võru counties, three in Viljandi County, two in Saare County and one each in Hiiu, Järva and Põlva counties. There were five cases with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Jõgeva, Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties.

Ten new cases were open in hospitals in the past day and 122 patients are receiving treatment. The average age of a patient is 66.

There were six deaths taking the the total number to 1,258.

Yesterday, 3,715 doses of vaccine were administered. 473,003 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

