Gallery: President awards state decorations

President Kersti Kaljulaid awards state decorations on June 4, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid handed out 152 state decorations on Friday to people who, through their work and community, have helped to change life in Estonia for the better.

The president announced the recipients of state decorations in February but was unable to give the awards out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, an open-air ceremony took place today at Kadriorg. 

The full list of recipients can be read here.

Editor: Helen Wright

