Estonia's R rate falls to 0.75

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus test kit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate - R - has fallen to 0.75, the Health Board said in its weekly summary. Last week the share of positive tests was 2.2 percent.

In total, 28,162 tests were analyzed in Estonia last week. The highest share of positive tests was in Valga County (7 percent), Ida-Viru County (5.4 percent) and Võru County (5.2 percent). In all other counties, the positive share was below 5 percent.

While the average R rate across the country is 0.75, it is above 1 in Rapla (1.4) and Saare (1.2) counties meaning the infection rate is rising. The Health Board stressed that both these counties have small populations so the data is sensitive to small changes.

In general, the infection rate is on a downward trend and the number of new cases has fallen in recent weeks. If this trend continues, there will be approximately 50 cases per day by mid-June and 30 per day by the end of the month. By the end of July, there could be fewer than 10 per day.

Currently, the coronavirus is mainly spreading among families and relatives, which accounts for 39 percent of cases and 11.2 percent of cases are contracted at work.

Last week, 28 cases were brought in from abroad, which is 4.5 percent of the total number of cases. There was an increase in cases of the Delta variant - formerly known as the Indian variant - and 36 cases were identified with this strain.

47 people were hospitalized during the week, which is 42.7 percent less than a week earlier.

What is the R rate?

The reproduction number (R) is the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person.

An R value of 1 means that on average every person who is infected will infect 1 other person, meaning the total number of infections is stable.

If R is 2, on average, each infected person infects 2 more people. If R is 0.5 then on average for each 2 infected people, there will be only 1 new infection.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is growing, if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking. The higher R is above 1, the more people 1 infected person infects and so the faster the epidemic grows.

R can change over time. For example, it falls when there is a reduction in the number of contacts between people, which reduces transmission. R increases when the numbers of contacts between people rise, leading to a rise in viral transmission.

Source: UK government website

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Central Bank: Q1 2021 current account deficit was €323 million

15:29

State has no overview of vaccine shipments in July and August

15:16

Graduation ceremonies mostly taking place outdoors this year

14:58

Coronavirus round-up: May 31 - June 6

14:32

Unclear if outgoing Estonian ambassador to Belarus to be replaced

13:59

Sundance Institute chooses Estonian director's film for support

13:28

Estonia EU representative joins calls for Finland to ease entry regime

12:54

Statistics: 9,500 job vacancies in first quarter of 2021

12:24

Tartu smart bikes have traveled five million kilometers in two years

12:16

200 new members join Isamaa before chairman election

11:53

Gallery: Newly renovated Palm House opens at Tallinn Botanical Garden

11:32

EKRE, Isamaa planning vote of no-confidence in prime minister

11:30

EDF commander: Afghanistan mission gave Estonian soldiers confidence

11:07

18-year old Estonian gets first career Grand Slam match victory

10:42

Pekka Haavisto: No specific time frame on restoring labor migration

10:33

Health Board: 68 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:19

Top conductor: Opera house discussions mired in cognitive dissonance

09:55

Statistics: Exports up 51 and imports up 54 percent year on year

09:19

Party ratings: Relative stability for major parties

09:08

Foreign, interior ministers join Center Party

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: