Former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas' (EKRE) portrait was unveiled on Thursday by current speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) at Toompea.

Põlluaas was the Speaker from April 2019 to March 2021. He was elected with 55 votes.

EKRE has said Põlluaas will run for president in the autumn election.

His portrait was painted by artist Laurentsius.

