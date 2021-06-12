Tallinn marks public transport stops as smoke-free areas

The smoking-free zone at a Tallinn bus stop. Source: Tallinn City Government.
The waiting area of ​​nearly 600 public transport stops and stations in Tallinn will be marked as smoke-free areas to improve the public transport service.

"We consider it an opportunity as a natural part of a high-quality public transport service to be able to wait for a bus or tram smoke-free," said Andrei Novikov, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn. "Smoking in public transport pavilions is already banned by law, but we want to remind people of this rule."

This year, Tallinn plans to organize a public procurement for the purchase of new public transport pavilions. The quality of public transport will also be increased by renewing the bus fleet and placing electronic boards at stops.

According to the long-term strategy "Tallinn 2035", attractive public transport and weatherproof pavilions should be a normal part of a good urban space.

The strategy says the majority of the places of residence and work in the city should be covered by a good public transport service, so that the stop would be up to 400 meters away.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

