Confirmation of unity of allies Estonia's priority at NATO summit

Estonian and NATO flags. Source: Valner Väino/Kaitsevägi
Estonia's priority at the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday is confirmation of the unity of the allies and the full commitment of the United States to the security and collective defense of the transatlantic region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Decisions on strengthening NATO's defense and deterrence posture are also critical to Estonia's security, the ministry said. In addition, Estonia is expecting the approval of NATO 2030 future-oriented decisions, which will allow NATO to adapt and remain the dominant military-political alliance even in the new security policy situation.

"NATO's strength lies in its unity. Even in light of recent events, we can only acknowledge that solidarity is important. Finding common ground between 30 allies requires thinking and working together. This is only possible if the core values are the same and the view on security threats overlaps," Rein Tammsaar, the ministry's deputy secretary general for political affairs, said.

"Estonia's priority at the summit in Brussels is confirmation of the unity of the allies and the full commitment of the United States to security and collective defense in the Euro-Atlantic area, as well as decisions to further strengthen NATO's defense and deterrence posture."

Estonian ambassador to NATO Kyllike Sillaste-Elling said NATO continues to be of critical importance to European and Estonian security and that collective defense is and will remain NATO's core mission.

"Estonia follows the 2 percent rule - we also expect this from other allies, and we also support the increase of NATO joint funding within the framework of NATO 2030 decisions. The promises and decisions made at previous summits are valid, including the allies' commitment to spend more on defense to keep NATO militarily strong and effective. It is worth noting that much has been achieved in this area in recent years, including in our region. However, much remains to be done to ensure the protection of the entire giant Euro-Atlantic area," she said.

This year's NATO summit is the first time since the pandemic began that 30 allied heads of state and government, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are once again physically gathering around a common table of the world's most powerful military-political alliance.

Allied heads of state and government will discuss key Euro-Atlantic security issues and make decisions that are important for NATO's future. The focus will be on how to strengthen the alliance's political unity and military capabilities, and how to successfully repel threats and challenges to the transatlantic area of shared values and interests - how to adapt to an increasingly complex global security environment while maintaining a regional focus on security and defense in the transatlantic area, which are threatened by Russia, terrorism, China's behavior in violation of the international world order, and threats in cyberspace.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

