Former Port of Tallinn head Allan Kiil dies after serious illness

On Tuesday morning it was announced that the former head of the Port of Tallinn and politician Allan Kiil had died after an illness.

Attorney Aivar Piir confirmed to Delfi that Kiil died of serious illness. Due to the illness, criminal proceedings against Kiil were ended last autumn.

Kiil was the general secretary of the Estonian Paralympic Committee from 1991 to 2013. Froom 2000 - 2014, he was the chairman of the Harju County Sports Union board.

From 1997 to 2013, Kiil was a member of Harku Parish Council and in 1997–2007 the chairman of the council. He was a member of the People's Party since 1998. In 2003, he joined the Reform Party, from which he was expelled in September 2015.

Kiil was a member of the management board of the Port of Tallinn from 2004 to 2015. On August 28, 2015, Kiil was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes of millions of euros.

The Harju County Court decided on 28 October 2020 to terminate the trial due to his illness.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!