EKRE wants to stop party member lists being made public

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

EKRE has submitted a bill to the Riigikogu to stop party members' names from being made public saying it wants to protect people from possible political persecution.

Currently, anyone can view a person's party affiliation in the commercial register. 

Henn Põlluaas, chairman of the EKRE Riigikogu faction, claimed EKRE members have faced repression due to their affiliation with the party.

"They have been fired or have not been hired or are forced to resign from EKRE if they want to keep their job. We have received a lot of these cases," Põlluaas said.

"As these lists are not public elsewhere in Europe, we thought we would follow the example of other European Union countries."

Põlluaas said it should be up to a member to decide whether they want to disclose their party affiliation or not. But it should not be on the internet for everyone to see.

EKRE Riigikogu member Paul Puustusmaa said only Estonia and Latvia have this rule.

"In other countries, it has long been understood that individuals' political views, including party affiliation, are clearly viewed as personal data. Membership of political parties, which is also disclosure of a person's political views, is incompatible with personal and social security," Puustusmaa said.

The party submitted the bill on Thursday before the spring session ended.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:24

EKRE wants to stop party member lists being made public

10:53

Arson suspected in second blaze to hit wooden church this year

10:31

Health Board: 56 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:16

Gallery: Estonian olympic team official kit unveiled

09:55

Riigikogu member fined €400 for breaking covid rules

09:31

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:54

Harju County village named Village of the Year

08:25

Watch Live: VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples final sessions

17.06

Another state agency under scrutiny over loan issuing may face merger

17.06

Interior minister: Right to decide over use of data can be discussed

17.06

Estonia to donate 900,000 surplus doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

17.06

Bill regulating Huawei tech postponed until autumn session

17.06

Options for psychological help fell during pandemic

17.06

Finnish government opts to open borders to vaccinated travelers from Monday

17.06

Farmers expecting good strawberry harvest

17.06

Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

17.06

Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

17.06

EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

17.06

Wise to go public on London stock exchange

17.06

EKRE hoping president will not give assent to biometric data act

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: