City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

Tallinn city council announced that it approved at a sitting on Thursday the detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital to be built at 129 and 129b Narva Road in Tallinn's Lasnamäe city district.

Chairman of the city council Tiit Terik said the new hospital near the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds would improve the availability of health care in all of northern Estonia.

"Looking at the distribution of large hospitals in Tallinn and with the Mustamäe city district retaining the North Estonia Medical Center campus, it is logical that the new hospital should be erected on the other side of the city near the Lasnamäe city district and and that it should not just service service Tallinn residents but also a share of patients from Harju, Rapla and Ida-Viru County as well as from Ida-Viru County, if needed," he said.

"Approving the detailed plan is an important stage and if all goes according to plan, the hospital could be completed in cooperation between the city and the state in 2027. Tallinn has started several construction works and the results of the international design procurement will also be determined soon. There is no absolute clarity yet about funding, at the moment the city is waiting for the corresponding decision by the European Commission and the state," Terik said.

The detailed plan includes the buildings needed for the functioning of the hospital, including the city district's health center, buildings for accommodating visiting doctors, resident physicians and other staff, a research center, as well as buildings for psychiatric and nursing care and specialized treatment.

The detailed plan seeks to create one plot of public land either fully designated for non-residential construction works or designated for commercial purpose to the extent of up to 10 percent and for non-residential construction works to the extent of at least 90 percent. Building right will be established on the plot for the construction of a hospital complex consisting of up to ten buildings with eight above ground floors and up to three underground floors. Also established will be four plots designated for transport.

In accordance with the Lasnamae city district's comprehensive plan, a 50-meter wide green area is to be established on the planned area's eastern section adjacent to Narva Road and a park area on the corner of Narva Road and Neemiku Street.

The detailed plan also includes a traffic solution, which takes into consideration the possible planning of a tramway, as well as provisional solutions for roads, landscaping, parking and utility networks. The solutions will be specified in the course of the drafting of construction projects.

The implementation of the detailed plan will be carried out in four stages -- the first two stages will see established Tallinn Hospital and the Lasnamae health center while in stages three and four, all other parts of the medical campus will be constructed as necessary.

