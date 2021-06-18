City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A rendition of Tallinn Hospital. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn city council announced that it approved at a sitting on Thursday the detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital to be built at 129 and 129b Narva Road in Tallinn's Lasnamäe city district.

Chairman of the city council Tiit Terik said the new hospital near the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds would improve the availability of health care in all of northern Estonia.

"Looking at the distribution of large hospitals in Tallinn and with the Mustamäe city district retaining the North Estonia Medical Center campus, it is logical that the new hospital should be erected on the other side of the city near the Lasnamäe city district and and that it should not just service service Tallinn residents but also a share of patients from Harju, Rapla and Ida-Viru County as well as from Ida-Viru County, if needed," he said.

"Approving the detailed plan is an important stage and if all goes according to plan, the hospital could be completed in cooperation between the city and the state in 2027. Tallinn has started several construction works and the results of the international design procurement will also be determined soon. There is no absolute clarity yet about funding, at the moment the city is waiting for the corresponding decision by the European Commission and the state," Terik said.

The detailed plan includes the buildings needed for the functioning of the hospital, including the city district's health center, buildings for accommodating visiting doctors, resident physicians and other staff, a research center, as well as buildings for psychiatric and nursing care and specialized treatment.

The detailed plan seeks to create one plot of public land either fully designated for non-residential construction works or designated for commercial purpose to the extent of up to 10 percent and for non-residential construction works to the extent of at least 90 percent. Building right will be established on the plot for the construction of a hospital complex consisting of up to ten buildings with eight above ground floors and up to three underground floors. Also established will be four plots designated for transport.

In accordance with the Lasnamae city district's comprehensive plan, a 50-meter wide green area is to be established on the planned area's eastern section adjacent to Narva Road and a park area on the corner of Narva Road and Neemiku Street.

The detailed plan also includes a traffic solution, which takes into consideration the possible planning of a tramway, as well as provisional solutions for roads, landscaping, parking and utility networks. The solutions will be specified in the course of the drafting of construction projects.

The implementation of the detailed plan will be carried out in four stages -- the first two stages will see established Tallinn Hospital and the Lasnamae health center while in stages three and four, all other parts of the medical campus will be constructed as necessary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

15:51

City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

15:28

Supreme Court: State cannot demand telephone communication data

14:59

Director general of Education, Youth Board to resign in August

14:53

Wastewater analysis shows low level of coronavirus

14:53

Vanilla Ninja to release single 'Gotta Get It Right' after 13 year break

14:16

Party ratings: Reform most popular, but support falling

13:41

US Special Forces operating in Estonia at higher level than ever before

13:19

AK: Estonia joins Finland in maritime rescue network

12:41

Tallinn sets up collection bins for used masks

12:02

Finnish, Estonian tax administrations start real-time data exchange

11:24

EKRE wants to stop party member lists being made public

10:53

Arson suspected in second blaze to hit wooden church this year

10:31

Health Board: 56 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:16

Gallery: Estonian olympic team official kit unveiled

09:55

Riigikogu member fined €400 for breaking covid rules

09:31

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:54

Harju County village named Village of the Year

08:25

Watch Live: VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples final sessions

17.06

Another state agency under scrutiny over loan issuing may face merger

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: