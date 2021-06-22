More heat records broken on Monday

More June heat records were broken on Monday due to the heatwave pushing the air temperature above 33 degrees Celcius.

Monday's highest temperature was measured in Kunda, Lääne-Viru County at 33.7 degrees Celsius. Sunday's highest temperature was also measured in Kunda at 32.4.

On Monday, the air temperature rose above 33 degrees in Viljandi and Türi.

In Tallinn, 32.5 degrees was recorded breaking the previous record of 31.6 which was measured on June 27, 1875.

32.7 degrees was measured in Narva, which is the highest daily record in the border town. However, this did not break the record high of 32.8 degrees which was measured on June 18, 1939.

Temperatures rose above 32 degrees on Monday in Jõgeva (32.2), Võru (32.3), Tartu (32.1), Valga (32.6), Kuusik (32.0).

Records were also broken in Jõhvi, Kihnu, Lääne-Nigula, Pakri, Sõrve, Vilsandi, Virtsu and Väike-Maarja.

Weather forecaster Kairo Kiitsak tweeted that there had been lots of new monthly records set across the country,

Today (21/06) temperatures reached over +33C in Estonia. The hottest places were Kunda (33,7C) and Viljandi (33,5C). Lots of new monthly records for many stations. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/ujByH8JHYa — Kairo Kiitsak (@kairokiitsak) June 21, 2021

On Tuesday, the weather service forecasts temperatures of up to 35 degrees, showers and thunder.

Tallinn City Council also issued some advice for dealing with the hot weather.

