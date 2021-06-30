Minister nominates new education ministry secretary general

Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) has nominated Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, the current undersecretary for general education, language and youth policy, as a candidate for the secretary general of the Ministry of Education and Research.

Vinter-Nemvalts has a doctorate in education from Tallinn University. Before taking up the position of undersecretary, she worked as the director of the Institute of Educational Sciences, the Institute of Educational Sciences, the Pedagogical Seminar and the Media Education Center at Tallinn University. She has also been a lecturer and teacher.

"Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts is a person who, thanks to her education and previous work experience, knows basic, general and higher education, as well as the field of science well," Kersna said.

The chancellor is appointed by the government on the proposal of the minister.

The current secretary general is Mart Laidmets who will temporarily take over the position of deputy director general of the Education and Youth Board as of August 9.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

