Education ministry to release HARNO acting director

The Ministry of Education and Research will release Education and Youth Board (HARNO) acting director Mart Laidmets from December 1, citing him of exceeding his authority and taking on unjustified financial obligations.

The ministry announced that the analysis into the education ministry's and HARNO's activities and transactions has pointed out significant shortcomings in Laidmets' activities. The ministry's main complaint regards Laidmets overstepping his authority and assuming unjustified financial obligations.

The ministry will commission an independent audit to look into the use of ministry and HARNO resources as soon as possible. The audit will also go over the legality and regularity of underlying transactions.

Laidmets has been the acting director of HARNO since August 9, he took up the position after Ulla Ilisson resigned in June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!