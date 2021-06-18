Director general of Education, Youth Board to resign in August

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Ulla Ilisson, who started work as the director general of the Education and Youth Board in August 2020, will not continue as head of the authority during its second year of operation.

The Ministry of Education and Research will announce a competition for finding a new director general this fall; until then, the director general's tasks will be performed by the ministry's secretary general Mart Laidments, spokespeople for the ministry said.

"Ulla Ilisson has done great work with the launch of the Education and Youth Board created through the merger of four institutions - the Innove and Archimedes foundations, the Estonian Youth Work Center and the Information Technology Foundation for Education (HITSA) and led the authority through the most complicated stage of the merger during its first year of operation. We would like to thank the first director general for her hard work, courageous decisions and initiative," Laidmets said.

Ilisson said that the first year of operation at the Education and Youth Board had been action-packed, adding that it is now time for her to pursue new challenges, however.

"Launching a new authority on the basis of four different institutions and assembling a functional team proved exciting challenges. I am very pleased that I was able to use my experience to contribute to Estonian education and youth work," she added.

The second year of operation should see the organization of work between the Education and Youth Board and the Ministry of Education and Research rendered even more coherent and efficient. Cutting costs is an important objective for the authority, similar to what has been agreed upon for all other ministries' areas of administration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

15:51

City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

15:28

Supreme Court: State cannot demand telephone communication data

14:59

Director general of Education, Youth Board to resign in August

14:53

Wastewater analysis shows low level of coronavirus

14:53

Vanilla Ninja to release single 'Gotta Get It Right' after 13 year break

14:16

Party ratings: Reform most popular, but support falling

13:41

US Special Forces operating in Estonia at higher level than ever before

13:19

AK: Estonia joins Finland in maritime rescue network

12:41

Tallinn sets up collection bins for used masks

12:02

Finnish, Estonian tax administrations start real-time data exchange

11:24

EKRE wants to stop party member lists being made public

10:53

Arson suspected in second blaze to hit wooden church this year

10:31

Health Board: 56 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:16

Gallery: Estonian olympic team official kit unveiled

09:55

Riigikogu member fined €400 for breaking covid rules

09:31

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:54

Harju County village named Village of the Year

08:25

Watch Live: VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples final sessions

17.06

Another state agency under scrutiny over loan issuing may face merger

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: