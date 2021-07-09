Health Board: 39 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Social distancing sign and hand sanitizer in Werner Cafe in Tartu. Source: Helen Wright /ERR
Thirty-nine new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 3,369 tests were recorded and the positive share was 1.2 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 37 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seventeen cases were recorded in Harju County and 12 of those were in Tallinn. There were eight cases in Ida-Viru County, six in Tartu County and one each in Rapla and Viljandi counties. Six cases had no information in the population register.

Twenty-five people are being treated in hospital and two new cases were opened during the last day. The average age of a patient is 65.

In total, 8,116 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. So far, 577,556 people have been vaccinated and 482,652 people have completed the vaccination cycle. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

