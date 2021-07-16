Rasmus Puur awarded Young Cultural Figure Award

President Kersti Kaljulaid acknowledged Puur's versatile composition for his young age, which often carries a deep sense of nationality and a sensitive social nerve.

Puur was the author, conductor and assistant to the chief conductor of the youth song and dance festival "I Will Stay" that took place in 2017. The President's Young Cultural Figure Award recognizes outstanding cultural figures up to the age of 35.

The award has been funded by Enn Kunila since 2018 and has previously been awarded to, for example, playwright Eero Epner and poet Kristiina Ehin.

--

