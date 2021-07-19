Gallery: Kuressaare prepares for Saaremaa Opera Festival 2021

Saaremaa Opera Festival will begin in the island's capital Kuressaare on Tuesday. The main performers will be the St. Petersburg Chamber Opera.

Performances will take place in the 1,500-seat Kuressaare Opera Theater over the next few days and will include "Faust", "The Barber of Seville" and "Madame Butterfly".

All performers have undertaken several coronavirus tests and the majority have been vaccinated.

The festival takes place at Kuressaare Castle from July 20 to 24.

