Tartu expecting faster covid-19 decisions from government

The city of Tartu. Source: Ragnar Vutt.
Tart City Council leaders are expecting the government to make quicker and clearer decisions about what restrictions will be imposed if the coronavirus infection rate continues to rise.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said in a statement on Wednesday that it is already clear that autumn cannot be the same as summer and that the culture, education and business sectors need guidance

"Both the situation today and the analysis of the researchers of the University of Tartu show that the situation is becoming more and more serious," Klaas said.

He said new restrictions should have as little impact as possible on people who have contributed to protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated.

Deputy Mayor Mihkel Leesi said it is necessary to establish new rules as soon as possible so that there is time to make preparations.

The statement said Tartu has already taken steps to boost vaccination among its citizens. A vaccination center was opening in the city, an information campaign was launched and vaccination is taking place without registration.

The city is also encouraging young people to get vaccinated so schools can stay open during the coming year.  

Tartu County has the highest completed vaccination cycle coverage rate in Estonia at 62.26 percent as of Wednesday morning.

For people who have been vaccinated at least once, more than 70 percent of people are vaccinated in every age group over 50. The rate is above 50 percent in age groups 16-17, 18-29, 30-39 and 40-49.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

