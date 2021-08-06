In July, housing had biggest impact on consumer price index

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2021, the consumer price index increased by 1.1 percent compared to June 2021 and by 5.0 percent compared to July 2020. Goods were 3.3 percent and services 8.1 percent more expensive than in July last year.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared to July 2020, the consumer price index was influenced the most by the price increase of housing services. "The electricity that reached homes was 53.6 percent, rent 8.8 percent and maintenance and repair of the dwelling 5.6 percent more expensive," explained Trasanov.

The price increase of motor fuel continued to have a bigger impact on the index change. Petrol was 18 percent and diesel 22.7 percent more expensive than in July last year. Among food products, the biggest increase was recorded in the prices of potatoes (26.8 percent), fresh vegetables (20.4 percent) and flour mixes (13.8 percent).

The last time that the change of the consumer price index compared to the corresponding month of the previous year was bigger than 5 percent was in September 2011, when it was 5.2 percent.

Compared to June, the biggest impact on the consumer price index also came from the increased prices of housing services, of which nearly 60 percent was due to the 8.7 percent more expensive electricity that reached homes. The rise in the prices of vegetables (17 percent), accommodation services (21.7 percent) and motor fuel (2.3 percent) also had a bigger impact on the index.

