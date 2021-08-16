Vaccination buses visiting shopping centers this week

AstraZeneca vaccine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
This week coronavirus vaccination buses will visit shopping centers in Tallinn and Tartu where it will be possible to get vaccinated without prior registration.

The dates, times and vaccinations have been listed below for both cities.

Tallinn

August 16: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Lasnamäe Smuuli Maxima car park (Smuuli tee 9). Pfizer.

August 16-17: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. outside Viru Keskus in Tammsaare Park. Pfizer.

August 17: Lasnamäe Paepark Maxima carpark (Paepargi 57). Pfizer.

August 17-19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mustika Keskus parking lot , by Bauhof. Moderna.

August 18: Lasnamäe district government parking lot (Pallasti 54). Pfizer.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Balti jaam. Moderna.

August 18-19: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Kristiine Kesksus parking lot. Pfizer.

August 18-28: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sõle Sports Center (Sõle 40a). Pfizer.

August 19: Lasnamäe Sikupilli keskus parking lot (Tartu mnt 87). Pfizer.

August 20: Rocca al Mare Keskus parking lot. Pfizer.

August 22-23: Ülemiste Keskuse parking lot. Pfizer.

 

Tartu

August 16, 23-25 and 28-31: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. A. Le Coq sports building (Ihaste tee 7). Pfizer and Moderna.

August 16: 12 noon - 6 p.m. Tartu Lõunakeskus parking lot. Pfizer.

August 17: Noon - 7 p.m. Annelinna Prisma parking lot. Pfizer

August 18: Noon - 7 p.m. Tartu Jõe Prisma parking lot. Pfizer

August 19-22: Noon - 6 p.m. at Tartu Kaubamaja. Pfizer

The complete list of vaccination stops for the coming weeks for all counties can be found online on the government's vaccination advice website (link in Estonian).

 

Social Insurance Board to create EU coronavirus certificates

Starting from today, the service centers of the Social Insurance Board will accept applications for creating EU COVID certificates for Estonians and foreigners who have been issued the Estonian ID-Code, but who do not have the possibility to create the certificates by themselves at the Patient Portal (digilugu.ee).

Until now, certificates were issued by the Health and Wellness Information Systems Centre (TEHIK), located in Tallinn. Now, people will have a chance to get the service from various service centers of the Social Insurance Board all over Estonia.

EU COVID certificates which involve proof of vaccination, proof of a negative coronavirus test result or proof of having had COVID-19, shall also be issued in the service centres of the Social Insurance Board in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Rakvere, Rapla, Türi, Valga, Viljandi, Võru, Haapsalu, Jõgeva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Kuressaare, Kärdla, Narva, Paide and Põlva.

Specific addresses and opening hours of the service centres are available here (website in Estonian): https://sotsiaalkindlustusamet.ee/et/organisatsioon-kontaktid/kontaktid/sotsiaalkindlustusameti-klienditeenindused

--

Editor: Helen Wright

