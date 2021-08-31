Culture minister presenting Estonia's film, television industry in France

Culture minister Anneli Ott (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center) is visiting Lille, France, on Tuesday to participate in the international television series market, Series Mania, to meet with the ministers of culture of France, Belgium and Portugal, as well as with the director of the Lille Opera, Caroline Sonrier.

"Europe's audiovisual domain needs to embrace technological change faster than we have done so far. This is the only way to remain competitive in the world. I think it is important to stand up for it that the Estonian film and TV industry feel the support of the state both at home and elsewhere in Europe," the minister said.

The high-level seminar on the future of the European TV series, Lille Dialogue, will bring together the tops of the European television industry and the industry from elsewhere in the world. The seminar will feature a debate between four ministers of culture: Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin from France, Benedicte Linard from Belgium, Graca Fonseca from Portugal and Anneli Ott from Estonia.

Series Mania, within the framework of which the seminar is taking place, is an international TV series market that has been taking place since 2010.
The meeting between the Estonian minister and the head of the Lille opera house seeks to promote cooperation between French and Estonian opera houses.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Culture minister presenting Estonia's film, television industry in France

