EKRE surpasses 10,000 members

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) now has more than 10,000 members, data from the Commercial Register shows. This makes it the third biggest party in Estonia.

At the end of last year, EKRE had 8,916 members, but, as of Tuesday, it has 10,023 members.

The growth of EKRE's membership was likely boosted by a television and social media campaign the party ran this spring after the collapse of the previous government.

The Center Party has the largest membership in Estonia at 14,550 which is 172 more members than in January.

Reform has 11,133 members, which is 170 fewer than at the beginning of 2021.

Isamaa has 7,772 members, 25 fewer than at the start of the year and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has 5,237, a total of 115 fewer.

The Greens have 895 members, TULE 845 members and Eesti 200 has 799 members, which is 107 more than at the beginning of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

EKRE surpasses 10,000 members

16:27

Tallinn deputy mayor questioned by police

16:06

Nord Pool electricity price for Estonia reaches all-time record Wednesday

15:44

Education ministry taking former minister Mailis Reps to court

15:23

Estonia plans to 'borrow' Janssen vaccines from EU countries

15:04

Scientific council discussing conditions for lifting covid restrictions

14:51

Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

14:11

Carl Bildt: Lennart Meri Lecture 2021

13:46

Tänak: Rally Kenya suspension issues hopefully won't reappear in Greece

13:25

Culture ministry: We want to ensure greater domestic funding for movies

12:43

Daily: 'Human hand' found on Saaremaa likely dead seal paw

12:18

Tallinn urban space key election theme for Reform, SDE

11:42

Suspending pension payments could cost state over €10 million

11:23

T1 mall put up for auction again with €65 million starting price

10:57

Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

10:28

One more Afghan evacuated from Kabul arrives in Estonia

10:23

Food, electricity had biggest impact on August's consumer price index

09:50

Parties will campaign in front of polling booths in October

09:25

Liimets: Estonia will only conditionally recognize the Taliban government

08:53

Estonian Greens: We won't be in Tallinn coalition with Center

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

06.09

Tallinn deputy mayor on red cycle lanes: It is the world's best practice

06.09

Health Board boss resigns Updated

10:57

Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

06.09

Increased hospitalizations will affect treatments in southeastern Estonia

06.09

Raul Rebane: Let's find the president a residence of their own

06.09

Janssen vaccines will not be delivered to Estonia this week

05.09

President visits US Navy destroyer in port in Tallinn

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: