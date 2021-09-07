EKRE surpasses 10,000 members

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) now has more than 10,000 members, data from the Commercial Register shows. This makes it the third biggest party in Estonia.

At the end of last year, EKRE had 8,916 members, but, as of Tuesday, it has 10,023 members.

The growth of EKRE's membership was likely boosted by a television and social media campaign the party ran this spring after the collapse of the previous government.

The Center Party has the largest membership in Estonia at 14,550 which is 172 more members than in January.

Reform has 11,133 members, which is 170 fewer than at the beginning of 2021.

Isamaa has 7,772 members, 25 fewer than at the start of the year and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has 5,237, a total of 115 fewer.

The Greens have 895 members, TULE 845 members and Eesti 200 has 799 members, which is 107 more than at the beginning of the year.

--

