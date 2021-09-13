Justice chancellor: Estonia's EU budget payments may grow by €34 million

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ülle Madise. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Joining the European Union's recovery facility loan scheme may mean that Estonia will have to make annual payments higher by an estimated €34 million than the present into the EU budget in the future, Estonia's Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise writes in her latest annual review.

The EU is borrowing a record €750 billion to help member states address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Madise said that by approving the loan decision, Estonia will not relinquish additional competencies to the EU.

In May, the Riigikogu approved a plan for financing the EU's recovery plan, part of which is the payment of the plastic packaging waste tax into the union's budget. 

"In the 2003 referendum, the people of Estonia, by deciding in favor of accession to the European Union, also gave the right to use the powers laid down in the European Union Treaties, including a possible change to the system of own resources," Madise writes in the 2020/2021 annual review.

Analyses have found that the regulation of the recovery facility is in line with the EU treaties and that the use of off-budget earmarked loans for lending to member states or project financing is in principle allowed under the treaties.

Madise explained each member state is responsible for the repayment of the loan according to its contribution to the union's budget and that no liabilities are made towards the other member states.

"Since the volume of possible additional liabilities in the future is not extensive compared to the volume of the state budget of Estonia, and the increased contributions to the European Union budget will be limited in time and amount, the commitment of such a proprietary obligation cannot be considered unacceptable as a limitation of the budgetary competence of the next compositions of the Riigikogu," she noted. 

Madise also pointed out that a tax based on the amount of unrecycled plastic waste does not bring with itself a restriction of the financial competence of the Riigikogu, as Estonia has not given the EU the power to impose any taxes and Estonia has not been obliged to impose any taxes in connection with this decision.

The chancellor of justice pointed out that the so-called plastic tax is not a tax within the meaning of the Constitution, which is paid by individuals and companies to the state, but is a component of the contribution made by the member states to the union's budget, calculated on the basis of the amount of plastic waste not recycled.

"One of the goals of the payment is to influence the EU member states to reduce plastic packaging waste. If Estonia fails to reduce the amount of plastic waste or increase the amount of recyclable packaging, Estonia will incur an additional burden of €11 million per year, paid jointly by all Estonian taxpayers," Madise explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Gallery: Autumn Riigikogu session starts on Monday

18:11

Ratas: Riigikogu must have a dialogue with every person in Estonia

18:00

First therapy home made for violent children without parental care

17:33

136 electoral blocs and 43 individual candidates participating in elections

17:16

Justice chancellor: Estonia's EU budget payments may grow by €34 million

17:06

Ministry wants underwater study before fixed connection over Suur Strait

16:39

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

16:25

President Kersti Kaljulaid's autumn session speech in full

16:11

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

15:45

Prime minister: Hiiu County could lose restrictions

15:40

Kaljulaid criticizes Riigikogu's passivity, calls for stronger action

15:12

Marta Pajula wins bronze medal at beach wrestling European Championships

14:48

Ivo Felt: An object of no national importance

14:27

Baltic, Polish ministers discuss regional security challenges, NATO Updated

14:22

Film campus to be added to state funded cultural objects list

13:55

Chamber presents proposal to set lower price limit of retail milk

12:53

More than 2,000 Janssen doses expected to arrive this week

12:21

EU norm would see sub-two liter vehicle fuel consumption by 2030

11:55

Beach soccer national team defeats Turkey and advances to Division A

11:31

Journalists: Will higher economic growth stop government cuts?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

11.09

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

12.09

Gallery: Ibrahim Mukunga wins Tallinn Marathon

12.09

Former Tallinn mayor running in local elections with anti-vaxxer group

10:33

Health Board: 176 hospitalized patients, 268 new covid cases, one death

09:47

Second pillar pension payouts lead to shopping sprees

12.09

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 329 new covid cases, two deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: