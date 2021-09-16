Minister: Compensation for unvaccinated people could be stopped

Tanel Kiik Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Quarantine salary compensation may be stopped for unvaccinated close contacts from next year, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

Currently, only unvaccinated close contacts need isolate for 10 days after exposure, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

Quarantine leave is subject to the same conditions as sick leave and compensation is paid from day two. From the fourth day, a person is paid 70 percent of their salary as compensation. The only exception is Tallinn, which also pays for first the first day for its residents.

Kiik said unvaccinated people in quarantine will likely lose their quarantine compensation from next year.

"Currently, there are no additional measures on the table, but I dare say that in this form, for example, compensation for quarantine leave will change in the future," Kiik said

"At the moment, the procedure is valid until the end of this year, i.e. it is reasonable to apply other rules from the new year because by that time it has been possible for all people to vaccinate themselves," he added.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

