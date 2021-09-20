Sir John Elvidge to join Tallinn Airport council

Based on the decision of the nomination committee, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) has approved Sir John Elvidge as a board member of Tallinn Airport.

The term of office of a new member of the board is three years. Currently, Tallinn Airport's board is made up of Märten Vaikmaa (chairman), Piret Aava, Kadri Land, Jaanus Uiga and Toivo Jürgenson.

Elvidge was a long-time politician, holding office as the Permanent Secretary of the Scottish government from 2003 to 2010.

Elvidge has also taken part in the Pärnu Leadership Conference.

AS Tallinn Airport is owned by the Estonian state and the company is part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure's field of administration.

