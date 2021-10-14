Karis' meeting with Latvian president canceled after positive covid test

President Alar Karis' first meeting with a head of state has been canceled after Latvian President Eglis Levits tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported Levits gave a positive antigen rapid test last night after returning from Sweden. He will take a PCR test today.

The presidents were supposed to meet at Riga Castle today. Instead, Karis will meet with Saeima Speaker Inara Murniece this morning.

The visit to Latvia was Karis' first foreign trip as president of Estonia. He is scheduled to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö later today.

