Gallery: Estonian ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials

Former presidential foreign adviser Lauri Kuusing presented his credentials to king Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Wednesday and took up the position as the Ambassador of Estonia to the Netherlands.

"It is an honor for me to get to work on the same year 100 years Estonia and the Netherlands are celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations. This inspires me to continue to set high goals for the next century of relations," Kuusing announced via press release.

After Kuusing, previously a foreign adviser to president Kersti Kaljulaid, presented his credentials to king Willem-Alexander, the king spoke about his good memories of a visit to Estonia in 2018. The two representatives said relations between the countries are good and have gotten more diverse over the last decades.

The king and the ambassador spoke about energy, digital topics and the green transition, where both countries have a lot to do in terms of cooperation. Kuusing and Willem-Alexander also agreed that there is potential for increased tourism.

