Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

News
Photo: ERR
News

A rare 'rat king' has been taken to the University of Tartu Natural History Museum after being discovered in Põlva County. It is likely just the second registered finding of such a phenomenon in the world this century.

A "rat king" is a collection of rats whose tails are intertwined and bound together, either with hair or sticky substances or getting tied together. The Põlva County "rat king" was found in an auxiliary house meant for domestic birds.

"My mother went to feed the birds in the morning, opened the door and the rats were in front of the door as if on a tray. They had burrowed a tunnel right in front of the door and gotten stuck in that tunnel. My mother could not do anything. I tried untying them, but it was quite complicated to understand if their tails were tied or if they were stuck to the underlay," said Johan Uibopuu, one of the finders of the "rat king".

University of Tartu Natural History Museum curator Andrei Miljutin said a "rat king" can form in nests while rats sleep. If their tails are covered with sticky substances such as blood or sap, the ends of their tails can freeze together.

"And the rats start to move when they wake up and move in different directions, they end up tying their tails together and can no longer get free. The more they struggle and pull, the tighter the know gets," Miljutin said.

13 rats had gotten stuck in this particular situation. According to Miljutin, this is a very rare finding. There have been some 60 registered cases of "rat kings" found in the last 500 years. Usually, the rats are not alive when researchers get their hands on them, which is why video footage is also very rare.

"The last finding was in 2005 to my knowledge and according to Wikipedia, that was the only finding in the world this century. And now this one is the second this century," the museum curator said.

Interestingly enough, Wikipedia notes that the sighting in 2005 was also found in Estonia. That "rat king" is now part of a collection at the University of Tartu Museum of Zoology. Still, there seems to be at least one more sighting this year near Stavropol, Russia.

Since the rats in a "rat king" are unable to move and find food, they do not live long. Miljutin said this particular collection of rats would have likely lasted a day.

"Even if you operate on them, amputate their tails and heal them, you have nowhere to set them loose. No one wants them in their home, they are wild rats, they are not pets," the museum director said.

The rats were humanely put to sleep and will now be kept at the University of Tartu Natural History Museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:40

Interior ministry proposes migrant quota of 1,311 for 2022

19:11

Surveys for Saaremaa fixed link to start in early 2022

18:54

Weather service issues level two storm warning due to strong winds

18:18

SDE MP calls for full sick-pay from day one amid soaring coronavirus rates

17:45

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

17:18

12,000 coronavirus vaccine booster doses administered in Estonia

16:51

Malls require more security guards to check for mask-wearing

16:26

Government approves decoupling child support payments from minimum wage

15:49

Navalny advisor who moved to Estonia placed on Kremlin wanted list

15:30

Interest in Enefit Green shares crashes Nasdaq website Updated

15:21

Family physicians will not issue mask-wearing exemptions

14:52

Doctors' monthly median wage increases to €3,467

14:26

Hospital chief: Fewer nurses and doctors want to work in coronavirus wards

14:15

Finance minister: Estonia to get a long-term interests budget

13:55

Statistics: Construction price index boosted by material price inflation

13:30

Eesti 200 chair: Crisis management being paused for elections is criminal

13:04

Daily: PPA chief says over 60 police refusing to get vaccinated

12:48

Government approves new coronavirus restrictions, in place for rest of 2021 Updated

12:44

Kontaveit through to quarter-finals in Moscow

12:29

Katri Raik wants three-party coalition in Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

12:48

Government approves new coronavirus restrictions, in place for rest of 2021 Updated

19.10

Kallas: Coronavirus test proof not acceptable certification from Monday

20.10

Number of Estonian permanent residents drops by more than 3,300

20.10

Health Board: Healthcare system very close to disaster level

10:33

Health Board: 441 hospitalized patients, 1,506 cases, six deaths

17:45

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

15:30

Interest in Enefit Green shares crashes Nasdaq website Updated

20.10

Jurmala Spa manager on Latvian lockdown: It brings me to tears

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: