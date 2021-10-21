Weather service issues level two storm warning due to strong winds

The Estonian Weather Service has issued a warning due to strong coastal winds on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight there will be strong winds from the west and southwest which will blow in gusts of up to 20 m/s on the western islands, 25 m/s on the coast and up to 28 m/s on in the Gulf of Finland.

The winds will also remain strong on Friday.

A level two warning means the weather is "dangerous" as "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast," the service says.

It advises people to: "Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

To see the situation by region, visit the Estonian Weather Service's website.

The storm warning issued on October 21, 2021. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

--

